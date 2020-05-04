MORGAN COBBS, JR.

On Monday, April 27th, 2020, Morgan Cobbs, Jr. 73, entered eternal rest at St. Raphael's Hospital, New Haven. CT. He was known affectionately by family members as "June or Junior".

Morgan was born in Bridgeport, CT on November 24th, 1946. A well-known local Warren Harding High School sports figure, he earned his name in local news headlines weekly during the basketball seasons. A center on the top ranked Harding High School basketball team. he was a part of several state championships.

When his parents moved to Stratford, CT, the headlines followed him as he continued to excel in basketball for Stratford High School. In addition to his love of sports, he also ran track. Being a star athlete, after high school he accepted a college scholarship to Eastern Arizona College.

Returning from college he married Diane Peterson. From this union two daughters were born two and a half years apart: Dana M. Cobbs and Darcey Cobbs-Lomax.

Morgan worked for the Perkin-Elmer Corporation in Wilton, CT for over 25 years. He always thoroughly enjoyed fine dining, travel, theater, relaxing in the Caribbean, music, reading, and sports.

He will forever be remembered in the hearts of his loving daughters, Dana Cobbs of New Haven, CT, and Darcey Cobbs-Lomax (Raymond) of Naugatuck, CT; five grandchildren, Shana, Morgan, Raymond, Corrine and Shelby; and an abundance of cousins and close friends.

Morgan was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn Cobbs and Morgan Cobbs, Sr.

Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be no public service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date







