Morna Kirkland Parelli
Morna M. Kirkland Parelli, age 75, of Milford, formerly of Fairfield, beloved wife of William Parelli, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Gardner Heights Health Care Center, Shelton. Born in Dundee, Scotland, Morna immigrated to Connecticut at the age of 17. She and William enjoyed travelling throughout Europe and always looked forward to returning to her beloved Scotland. She also enjoyed line dancing on the weekends. In addition to her loving husband William, she is survived by a son, Duncan Forbes and his children Jenna and Jessie Forbes; a daughter, Patricia Forbes DeWitt and her children, Robert Jensen and Kenneth DeWitt; three step-children, David Huff and his wife Theresa and their children Matthew and Lauren, JoAnn Simonelli and her husband James and their children Jake and Jenna and Tina Silkoff and her husband Michael and their children James and Cassandra; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Greyson Jensen, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, William and Marshall Kirkland. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a contribution in Morna's memory to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2019