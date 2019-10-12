Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Morton Ruden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morton ("Mort") Ruden


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morton ("Mort") Ruden Obituary
Morton "Mort" Ruden
Morton ("Mort") Robert Ruden, loving husband, father, uncle and friend passed away on October 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Born July 3, 1937 in Brooklyn, Mort moved with his family to Westport, in 1969. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carole, his children David of Black Rock, Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Kelle of Westport and his sisters-in-law Sherry Lieb of Livingston, NJ and Anita Brause of New York, NY and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Florence.
Mort was a well-respected real estate attorney and a graduate of New York University Law School (1961) who began his career with the New York firm Dreyer & Traub. He later became a partner with the Bridgeport-based firm Cohen & Wolf before opening his own practice in Westport in 1986. Both Connecticut Magazine and New York Magazine named him as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers" in their respective coverage areas. He was a member of the American Colleges of Real Estate Lawyers and was listed in several editions of The Best Lawyers in America.
A 1954 graduate of Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, Mort received his BA at Union College (Class of 1958), where he was a member of the school's lacrosse team and was later an active member of the Union Alumni Council.
Mort had many interests and an inquisitive nature. He enjoyed playing and watching tennis, was a keen photographer and world traveler, and was an avid reader with a passion for subjects and authors from history and philosophy to novels by Ward Just and Alan Furst. A loyal fan of the New York Giants, Mort was a season ticket holder for over 40 years, from the team's days at the Yale Bowl.
Mort will be interred in a private graveside service at Temple Israel Cemetery in Norwalk on October 13. The family will sit Shiva on October 14 and 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Jeffrey and Kelle's home in Westport.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S. Southington, CT 06489, in recognition of Mort's dedication as a caregiver to his wife, Carole.
To sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now