Morton "Mort" Ruden
Morton ("Mort") Robert Ruden, loving husband, father, uncle and friend passed away on October 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Born July 3, 1937 in Brooklyn, Mort moved with his family to Westport, in 1969. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carole, his children David of Black Rock, Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Kelle of Westport and his sisters-in-law Sherry Lieb of Livingston, NJ and Anita Brause of New York, NY and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Florence.
Mort was a well-respected real estate attorney and a graduate of New York University Law School (1961) who began his career with the New York firm Dreyer & Traub. He later became a partner with the Bridgeport-based firm Cohen & Wolf before opening his own practice in Westport in 1986. Both Connecticut Magazine and New York Magazine named him as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers" in their respective coverage areas. He was a member of the American Colleges of Real Estate Lawyers and was listed in several editions of The Best Lawyers in America.
A 1954 graduate of Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, Mort received his BA at Union College (Class of 1958), where he was a member of the school's lacrosse team and was later an active member of the Union Alumni Council.
Mort had many interests and an inquisitive nature. He enjoyed playing and watching tennis, was a keen photographer and world traveler, and was an avid reader with a passion for subjects and authors from history and philosophy to novels by Ward Just and Alan Furst. A loyal fan of the New York Giants, Mort was a season ticket holder for over 40 years, from the team's days at the Yale Bowl.
Mort will be interred in a private graveside service at Temple Israel Cemetery in Norwalk on October 13. The family will sit Shiva on October 14 and 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Jeffrey and Kelle's home in Westport.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S. Southington, CT 06489, in recognition of Mort's dedication as a caregiver to his wife, Carole.
