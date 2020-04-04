Connecticut Post Obituaries
Muriel Csire


1946 - 2020
Muriel Csire Obituary
Muriel M. Csire
Muriel Mary Csire, 73, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Stephen Csire, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born on July 23, 1946 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late William John and Muriel Kerrigan.
Muriel worked for St. Vincent's medical center for 47 years and was very proud of the work she completed there during her tenure. Muriel always loved to travel and often shared stories of her many adventures.
Muriel is survived by her beloved daughter, Megan Csire; adoring grandson, Christian Stephen Csire; brother, Kevin Kerrigan and cherished sister-in-law; her treasured nephew, John Kerrigan; and her two cousins who were like brothers to her, Brian (Carla) and Kenneth (Candace) Kerrigan.
Services will be held at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the caring staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020
