Muriel Lefsetz, aka "Muggs," formerly of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on November 18 in Los Angeles, CA. Born in Peabody, MA in 1926, she graduated from Boston University and earned Masters degrees in American Studies and Library Science from Fairfield University. Muggs married Morris Lefsetz and moved to his hometown of Bridgeport, CT in 1948. The Bridgeport Jewish Community Center was where she made her lifelong friendships and she volunteered there for many years. Volunteering was a way of life for Muggs, and she served on committees and boards of many organizations, most notably Hadassah, Jewish Senior Services of Fairfield County, Visiting Nurse of Fairfield County and the Westport Public Library.

A lifelong athlete, Muggs played women's volleyball at the JCC weekly. Morris and Muriel were avid downhill skiers and belonged to Mill River Country Club. Muggs was a passionate golfer, even scoring a hole in one.

A true culture vulture, Muggs wanted to see it all. She never stopped learning and seeking out new experiences and this led to her fabulous business venture with Jene Magilnick, "Day Trippers." Incorporated in 1979, Day Trippers brought locals to many cultural institutions and the legendary streets of the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Muriel was predeceased by her beloved husband Morris and grandson Adam Morris. She is survived by her cherished children Jill Levine (Tom), Robert Lefsetz (Felice Mancini) and Wendy Morris (Fred), grandchildren Andrew Einhorn (Michelle), Blake Einhorn, Max Morris and Jack Morris, and adored great granddaughters Rosabella and Giulietta Einhorn. Many other close and dear friends.

Graveside service at Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery, date TBD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Home of Fairfield County

