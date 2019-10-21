Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Mann Obituary
Muriel Norma Mann
Muriel Plotkin Mann, 92, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Mann, was born in Newark, New Jersey, daughter of the late Barnett and Mary Zamelsky Plotkin. Muriel was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Herbert Mann. Muriel is survived by her loving children Luise Mann of Fairfield, CT and Eileen Dobensky and her husband Dene of Glastonbury, CT, adored grandchildren, Marc, Rachel and Alexander and her sister Bernice Copcutt. She was predeceased by her other sister Phyllis Zelnick. Muriel was loved by many nieces and nephews. Muriel, with her husband, successfully opened and ran several of their own independent supermarkets in New Jersey and Connecticut. She had many passions, but her family was her greatest love and joy. Muriel liked to garden, was an accomplished musician, was very interested in fashion and the arts and was an avid exerciser. Muriel was lifelong learner who studied languages, environmental sciences and enjoyed utilizing the latest technologies. A private funeral will be held. Memorial contributions in Muriel's memory may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, Bridgeport, CT or the Jewish Senior Services, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now