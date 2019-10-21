|
Muriel Norma Mann
Muriel Plotkin Mann, 92, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Mann, was born in Newark, New Jersey, daughter of the late Barnett and Mary Zamelsky Plotkin. Muriel was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Herbert Mann. Muriel is survived by her loving children Luise Mann of Fairfield, CT and Eileen Dobensky and her husband Dene of Glastonbury, CT, adored grandchildren, Marc, Rachel and Alexander and her sister Bernice Copcutt. She was predeceased by her other sister Phyllis Zelnick. Muriel was loved by many nieces and nephews. Muriel, with her husband, successfully opened and ran several of their own independent supermarkets in New Jersey and Connecticut. She had many passions, but her family was her greatest love and joy. Muriel liked to garden, was an accomplished musician, was very interested in fashion and the arts and was an avid exerciser. Muriel was lifelong learner who studied languages, environmental sciences and enjoyed utilizing the latest technologies. A private funeral will be held. Memorial contributions in Muriel's memory may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, Bridgeport, CT or the Jewish Senior Services, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 22, 2019