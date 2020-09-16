Mutsuko O'Banion
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Mutsuko "MeMe" O'Banion, 85 of Fairfield, CT (formerly of West Monroe, LA) were held yesterday, September 19, 2020 in West Monroe, LA.
Mrs. O'Banion was born on December 7, 1934 in Yokosuka, Japan and passed away September 5, 2020 at her family home in Fairfield, CT.
Mrs. O'Banion worked as an English/Japanese interpreter at the U.S. Navy base located in Yokosuka. She arrived in the U.S. in 1957 and settled into her new life in West Monroe, LA, to raise her family. Mrs. O'Banion and her husband Guy established O'Banion Recreation in West Monroe, LA and Campus Recreation in Monroe, LA. Upon Guy's passing in 2001, Mrs. O'Banion assumed responsibility of operation and management of both pool halls. She continued her husband's legacy of helping beloved patrons (their 'pool hall kids') learn to live a better life.
Mrs. O'Banion was an avid golfer and could often be found on a local course with friends perfecting her game. The highlights of her favorite hobby being the occasional hole in one. She took great pride in her grandsons growing golf skills and enjoyed the details of each outing as the boys sat and retold their day's game.
Mrs. O'Banion was a devoted member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church in West Monroe.
Mrs. O'Banion was preceded in death by her husband, Guy O'Banion. Survivors include her daughter Charlotte O'Banion and husband Scott Hetznecker of Fairfield, CT and her grandchildren Jonathan and Jordan Michaels, also of Fairfield, CT.
