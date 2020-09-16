1/1
Mutsuko O'Banion
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Mutsuko "MeMe" O'Banion, 85 of Fairfield, CT (formerly of West Monroe, LA) were held yesterday, September 19, 2020 in West Monroe, LA.
Mrs. O'Banion was born on December 7, 1934 in Yokosuka, Japan and passed away September 5, 2020 at her family home in Fairfield, CT.
Mrs. O'Banion worked as an English/Japanese interpreter at the U.S. Navy base located in Yokosuka. She arrived in the U.S. in 1957 and settled into her new life in West Monroe, LA, to raise her family. Mrs. O'Banion and her husband Guy established O'Banion Recreation in West Monroe, LA and Campus Recreation in Monroe, LA. Upon Guy's passing in 2001, Mrs. O'Banion assumed responsibility of operation and management of both pool halls. She continued her husband's legacy of helping beloved patrons (their 'pool hall kids') learn to live a better life.
Mrs. O'Banion was an avid golfer and could often be found on a local course with friends perfecting her game. The highlights of her favorite hobby being the occasional hole in one. She took great pride in her grandsons growing golf skills and enjoyed the details of each outing as the boys sat and retold their day's game.
Mrs. O'Banion was a devoted member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church in West Monroe.
Mrs. O'Banion was preceded in death by her husband, Guy O'Banion. Survivors include her daughter Charlotte O'Banion and husband Scott Hetznecker of Fairfield, CT and her grandchildren Jonathan and Jordan Michaels, also of Fairfield, CT.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
September 11, 2020
Charlotte , I am sorry to learn of Mutsuko's death My late wife Marilyn and I were neighbors of your Family in West Monroe .we were also members of the Ridge Ave Baptist church, I do recall her pleasure and skill at Golf I pray you will be comforted by her memory Dr G Sartor
George Sartor
Friend
