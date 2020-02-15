Connecticut Post Obituaries
Hickcox Funeral Home Inc
195 Main St
Watertown, CT 06795
(860) 274-8383
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hickcox Funeral Home Inc
195 Main St
Watertown, CT 06795
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:30 PM
Hickcox Funeral Home Inc
195 Main St
Watertown, CT 06795
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
8:30 AM
Hickcox Funeral Home Inc
195 Main St
Watertown, CT 06795
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church
457 Noble Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Mychajlo Jakymec


1923 - 2020
Mychajlo Jakymec Obituary
Mychajlo Jakymec
Mychajlo "Michael" Jakymec, 96, of Waterbury, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the husband of the late Wolodymyra "Myra" (Kyryleyjsa) Jakymec.
Mr. Jakymec was born in Lviv, Ukraine, November 23, 1923, son of the late Basil and Maria (Kapusniak) Jakymec. He lived in Bridgeport before moving to Waterbury in 1974 and was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bridgeport. He was an architectural designer/fabricator for Trio Industries prior to his retirement.
Mr. Jakymec had a strong, clear voice and loved to sing in the church choir and whenever the opportunity presented itself. He also played soccer when he was younger.
Mr. Jakymec is survived by his daughter, Romanna Jakymec of Waterbury; his son, Ihor Jakymec and his wife, Diane, of Rocky Hill; two grandsons, Stephen and Christopher Jakymec; three great-grandsons; and his beloved dog, Pico.
Funeral services will be held Monday morning 8:30 a.m. from Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main St., Watertown, to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 457 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, for Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, North Street, Watertown. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday 4-6 p.m. with Panikhida services at 5:30 p.m.
For additional information or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.hickcoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020
