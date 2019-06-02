Mykola Iwaszkiw

Mykola Iwaszkiw, age 95 of Fairfield, husband of Tekla Trach Dzieciuch, died on May 31, 2019 at Carolton Hospital in Fairfield. He was born in Ukraine to the late Gregory and Tatiana (Orichovsky) Iwaszkiw.

Mykola retired after 18 years at Burndy Corporation. He was an active member of Holy Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. He was also involved with the Supreme Council Ukrainian Fraternal Organization, the Ukrainian National Association, and the Providence Association of Ukrainian Catholics in America. Mykola served as treasurer for both the Ukrainian Citizen's Club and the Senior Citizen's Auxiliary Division of the Ukrainian Fraternal Association.

Mykola was predeceased by his first wife, Maria Skwra, and his daughter, Olga Powers.

In addition to his wife, Tekla, Mykola is survived by his son-in-law, Arthur Powers; his stepdaughters, Irene Kelemen and husband Kenneth, and Olga Dopilka and husband Roman; his grandchildren, Scott and Stephanie Powers; three great grandchildren; his brother in Australia; and his sister in Ukraine.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford with Panachida service at 7 p.m. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online. Published in Connecticut Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary