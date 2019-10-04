Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Myrna Doris Obituary
Myrna Doris
Myrna Doris, of Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Myrna was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Beatrice and Irving Ruskin. She is survived by her devoted son Bruce Doris, his wife Erica, grandson Dexter, son-in-law Chet and grandchildren Rayzl and Laish. She was predeceased by her husband Sidney, daughter Stacy, her parents and siblings Marvin and Richard Ruskin and Gilda Zabin. Myrna was a devoted mother, wonderful friend and fun-loving Aunt. She leaves behind nieces and nephews Margot Zabin Abrams, Alan West Zabin, Martha Tirk, Beth Doris and Marc, Steve and Eric Ruskin as well as several beloved great-nieces and nephews.
Myrna taught elementary school and gave up her lifelong dream of becoming a dental hygienist to become a mother. In later years she worked in Sid's dental practice.
A graveside service will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Beth El Cemetery, 250 Reid St., Fairfield. Shiva will be observed on Sunday, with a minyan at 7 p.m. at the home of her niece and nephew Margot and Jack Abrams of Easton, CT.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah with a preferred designation, Fairfield Chapter of Hadassah, 22121 Arganese Place, Trumbull, CT 06611.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 5, 2019
