Myron (Mike) I. Dworken
Myron (Mike) I. Dworken, age 90 of Fairfield CT, passed away on Monday, April, 20, 2020. Mike was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 10, 1930, the son of the late Samuel Dworken and Ida Albert Dworken. He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business. A practicing CPA for over 65 years, Mike was the founding partner of the firm Dworken, Hillman, LaMorte and Sterczala. He served in the Navy during the Korean conflict and received the rank of Lieutenant. Mike was active in many local organizations including B'nai Brith Lodge #89, The Greater Bridgeport Area Foundation, The United Way, Connecticut Society of CPA's and The Jewish Home for the Elderly. He was a lifelong member of Congregation Rodeph Sholom of Bridgeport. Mike was loved by all. He was kind and generous to all who knew him. There was nothing he would not do for his friends and family. Mike loved LIFE, the practice of public accounting, people, golf, boating, gardening but most of all is children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his devoted children, Davie Dworken Peck and her husband Christopher of Monroe, and Jeff Dworken and his partner Gillian Haselden of Easton; his adored grandchildren, Stephanie, Benjamin and Jared Dworken and his partner Phillip Bettencourt, Sara Singer and her husband Joel, Daniel Peck and his wife Emily, and the light of his life, his two great-granddaughters Rylan and Madison Singer; and by his many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He leaves behind a special friend, Sandra Rosenberg who made the last few years of his life worth living. Mike was predeceased by his wife Carol Kaplan Dworken, his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Dworken, and his siblings, Curtis Dworken, Rhoda Dworken Finley and Kalman Dworken. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services Bridgeport, CT or to the CT Food Bank. The family would like to thank Verona, Imani, Keyira and Tiffany and the Jewish Senior Services for the care and love they provided.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020