N. Harris Greenberg
N. Harris "Hank" Greenberg, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, died March 17 at home surrounded by his adoring family. He was 86.
Born to Ida and Bernard Greenburgh in New York City, Hank attended Stuyvesant High School and then Alfred University, where he studied business. But his real passion was airplanes, so he earned a second bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic and a master's in the same from New York University.
He had a long and successful career as an engineer, first at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, where he worked on helicopters—"my favorite job," he said—and then at Pepperidge Farm in Norwalk, where he designed packaging equipment.
But he never let his work define him. His greatest love was his wife, Laurel, with whom he spent 60 years laughing, learning, and traveling the world. They visited every continent, admiring penguins in Antarctica, polar bears in Greenland, and kangaroos in Australia.
Hank loved football and classical music; he was a diehard Giants fan and an accomplished pianist who could identify the composer of virtually any piece of music within the first four measures. Later in life he earned his private pilot's license and instrument rating, and he flew a four-seat Grumman Tiger with great skill and joy. He was also an avid exerciser who did aerobics well into his 70s.
Whip-smart, funny, and always upbeat, he remained deeply engaged with the world, volunteering his services at Bridgeport Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, and the Joint Action for Youth Community Service job corps, where he was named volunteer of the year in 1993.
In addition to Laurie, he leaves behind two children, Susan Greenberg and Andrew Greenberg; son-in-law Bill Burger and daughter-in-law Jackie Demby-Greenberg; and five grandchildren who carry on his twinkle and sass: Devon, Jordan, Zoey, Carly, and Lily.
He will be buried March 19 in a private ceremony at the B'nai Israel cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Make-A-Wish Connecticut, 56 Commerce Drive, Trumbull CT. 06611, www.ct.wish.org or Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, 1542 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610, https://www.habitatcfc.org/donate/.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020