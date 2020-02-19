|
Nada Brnetic
Nada (Nikolic) Brnetic, age 71, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born in Daruvar, Yugoslavia on September 1, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Stefania Nikolic. Nada had been employed by RBC/Heim Bearing of Fairfield, where she worked as machine operator and an inspector for many years before her retirement. A woman of great faith, a big part of her life centered around her activities with fellow parishioners at Christ the Redeemer Church in Trumbull, where she built many lasting friendships. In her retirement, she enjoyed attending senior events such as shows, performances and most recently the Chinese Ballet. A strong and independent woman with a huge heart, she always put the needs of others before her own. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit Costa Rica and Hawaii but her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving children, Stephen E. Brnetic of FL and Victoria Britto and her husband Wayne of Seymour, her cherished grandchildren, Alina and Jacob Britto and Celia and Stephen H. Brnetic, as well as her former husband, Vitomir Brnetic of Ansonia and former daughter-in-law, Debra Brnetic of Shelton. She was predeceased by a sister and four brothers.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. A celebration of Nada's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the Redeemer Church, 2975 Nichols Ave., Trumbull. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2020