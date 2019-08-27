|
|
Nadine See Fowler
Nadine See Fowler, 44, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Milford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Nadine was born in Bridgeport on October 14, 1974 and was the daughter of Russell See Sr. of Orlando, Florida and Geraldine Weiglein (Andrew) of Bridgeport. She was the beloved wife, for over twelve years, of Peter Fowler of Orlando, Florida. Loving mother of Julia Apuzzo, Anthony Apuzzo, Peter Fowler III, Luke Fowler all of Orlando, Florida. Cherished sister of Russell See Jr. (Susan) of North Haven, Susan See Byrd (Tim) of Hamden, Charlene See Perillie (Matthew) of North Haven. Loving aunt to many beloved nieces and nephews. Nadine was truly a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend who was loved by all. She had a big heart and was always willing to help others. She enjoyed trips to the beach with her family, afternoons by the pool, reading, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her three dogs, Mopsie, Sophie, and Maggie. She was also a devoted Yankees fan. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Avenue, Milford on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2019