Nancy Angela Ciocca

Nancy Angela Ciocca Obituary
Nancy Angela Ciocca
Nancy Angela Ciocca passed away on October 6th at the age of 68, surrounded by her loving daughters.
She was born in Bridgeport, CT to Antonino Ciocca and Rosa Cavalli. She was a loving mother, a photographer and a journalist, and in 1978 was a contender for a Pulitzer Prize in Journalism.
She was the mother of four daughters, an aunt to many, and a friend to many more. She is survived by her siblings: Josephine Cole, Giacomo Ciocca and Angelo Ciocca; by her ex-husband Thomas D'Andrea; by her daughters Maria D'Andrea, Eva D'Andrea, Teresa Medved, and Regina D'Andrea; and by her grandchildren Arabella Farren, Cecilia Medved, and Marina Medved.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 11:30 am at the Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St, Portland, ME. Flowers may be sent to the Elks Lodge or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moms Demand Action or Planned Parenthood. The family of Nancy Ciocca would like to thank Dr. Evans, as well as the NPs, nurses, technicians, and house staff at both the New England Cancer Center and the Gosnell House who provided her with excellent care and support.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019
