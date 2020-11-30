Nancy Ann Rowe Ferrara
Nancy Ann Rowe Ferrara, 82, beloved wife of the late Vittorio (Victor) Ferrara, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on December 17, 1937, she was the daughter of the late T. Donald and Anne Marie Havrilla Rowe. A lifelong Stratford resident, Nancy graduated from Lauralton Hall and St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing. After graduating from nursing school in 1958, Nancy was hired as a registered nurse at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, where her career spanned nearly five decades before she retired in 2006. Nancy was devoted to her family, friends, her faith and her patients. She loved helping people as evidenced by her long nursing career. Nancy was caring, compassionate, conscientious, empathetic and totally committed to her patients. When it came to nursing, she always went above and beyond. She had a strong belief in God and an unshakeable faith, which she practiced in her daily life. She opened her heart and her home to everyone – a sign of her kind and generous spirit. She was always the first one to offer help to those in need. Whether it was a family member, a close friend or a friend-of-a-friend, Nancy was always there to offer kind words, support, food, or any other type of help. Nancy had an infectious laugh. When she laughed, everyone within earshot couldn't help but to join in. Some of her interests included: decorating, arts and crafts, dancing, chocolate and playing a good game of Rummikub. Her family meant the world to her and, above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She will truly be missed by all those who loved her. Nancy is survived by her three devoted children: Karen Bonanno (Gino), Keith Ferrara (Lisa), and Kenneth Ferrara; six cherished grandchildren; Anthony, Deanna, Daniel and Gina Bonanno, and Thomas and Jack Ferrara; one great-grandchild, Maddox Machado; a brother Daniel Rowe; a special niece, Michele Dargan (Howard). A memorial Mass will be held at a later date, when we can all gather safely to celebrate her life. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements are entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.
