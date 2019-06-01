Nancy Jean Barate

Nancy Jean Barate, age 72, of Fairfield, beloved wife of 33 years of John Barate, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Ludlowe Health Center. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Otto and Jean Rotzal, she had been a lifelong area resident. Nancy graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from the University of Bridgeport. She worked as a business manager for the Remarkable Book Store, Westport Play House and was the Assistant Box Office Manager at the Regina Quick Center at Fairfield University. Nancy also served as an Adjunct Professor of English at Sacred Heart University. She loved the theater and the arts especially musicals and Shakespeare. Nancy had a true love for life and was a true friend to many. In addition to her loving husband John, she will be dearly missed by her brother, Thomas Rotzal and his wife Cindy of Milford; two nephews, T.J. Rotzal and his wife Tanya of Milford and Jason Rotzal of Bridgeport; a step-nephew, Shawn Miller of Milford; a great-niece, Tiana Rotzal of Milford; a great-nephew, Thomas Rotzal of Milford; an uncle, Thomas Hamilton of Fairfield; an aunt, Gail VanHise and her husband Jon of Brookfield and several cousins and dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a contribution in Nancy's memory to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary