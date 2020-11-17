Nancy Caruso
After a brief illness, Nancy Caruso of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Nancy was born April 1949 in Sicily, Italy, and at the age of 5, along with family, migrated to the USA in 1954. Nancy was the loving daughter of the late Nunzio and Argentina (DeLorenzo) Caruso of Monroe, CT. She leaves behind two sons, James A. Iannone (Teresa) of New Hampshire, and Thomas N. Iannone (Jamie) of Jacksonville, Florida, Granddaughters Ashley, Taylor, Jordyn, and grandsons, Zachery and Tommy. Her siblings, John Caruso, Gina James, Jennie Perry, Lucy Farrell, and several nieces and nephews.
In remembrance of Nancy, donations to Wounded Warrior Project
, American Lung, or charity of your choice
in her honor.