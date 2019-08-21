|
Nancy Caulfield
Nancy (Egan) Caulfield, age 93, of Stratford, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the widow of William C. Caulfield.
Mrs. Caulfield was born in Bridgeport to Albert and Rose Egan. She retired from the State of Connecticut where she had been employed for over 25 years with the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. Nancy also was a volunteer at Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Room for many years. She had also worked as an usher at the Shakespeare Theatre. Nancy enjoyed her home in Lordship and preparing meals for friends and family.
She is survived by one son, William J. Caulfield of Stratford; one daughter, Jill Arpei and her husband, Joseph, of Saratoga, NY; one sister, Sally Tolster of Florida; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Egan of Fairfield.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Town of Stratford, (memo: Stfd Animal Control) , 225 Beacon Pt. Rd., Stratford, CT 06615. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019