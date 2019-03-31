Nancy Louise DeSimone

Nancy Louise Kraut Noce DeSimone, Age 84, of Newtown, died peacefully Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury. She was the beloved wife of Ronald DeSimone. She was born July 25, 1934, in Bridgeport. She was the daughter of the late William Noble and Flossie Louise Kraut, both of Bridgeport. Nancy was the mother of two wonderful children: Gennaro Francis Noce, and his Wife Pamela Renzi Noce of North Haven, and Jamie Louise Noce Grant of Milford and her dearest friend Joel Alan Grant of Stratford. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Cody Elise Grant and her fiancé Edward Wallo of Pennsylvania, Mary Grant of Stratford, and Daniel Jack and Jenna Noce of North Haven, all of whom she loved so very much. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Marie Kraut Tyszka of Monroe.

She is survived by her brother William Kraut of Florida, and many beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and lifelong friend Nora Fisher of Monroe. Friends may call Thursday April 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Milestones Behavioral Services, 339 Boston Post Road, Orange, CT 06477. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019