Nancy Ann Izzo Dudeck
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Ann Izzo Dudeck, 73, on October 22, 2019, with her husband and children at her bedside.
She was born in Bridgeport CT, attended St. Augustine Catholic grammar school and Notre Dame High School of Fairfield. Nancy put smiles on the faces of students in the Blackham School cafeteria and was employed by the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Fairfield for 17 years. Upon retirement, she resided in Williamsburg, VA for 14 years, where she enjoyed the morning walks of the Springhill Community, talking to all she encountered. Her most loved things in life were family and friends. Nancy's heart was open to everyone who came in touch with her as they were her own family, leaving a meaningful memory with a story or gesture. She was an avid reader of novels, especially those by Stephen King. Her trademark was a personal Afghan crocheted for warmth and comfort for family and friends. She attended all of her grandson's sports activities in Williamsburg including Basketball, Golf, and especially Baseball, lovingly pacing the stands. Traveling back and forth to CT was frequent, attending school performances, karate tournaments, and most of all spending quality time with the boys. She will sadly be missed by all.
Survivors include her loving husband Robert J. Dudeck Sr. of 52 years with two beautiful children, Robert J. Dudeck Jr. (Amy) and Jennifer Dudeck Fabrizi (Anthony); 4 grandchildren, Bobby III and Braden Dudeck, Rocco and Anthony Fabrizi, who Nancy thought the world of; her sister Lucille Izzo Pachera; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Albert and Theresa Izzo; and sister, Elaine Izzo MacDonald.
Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Andrew's Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport, CT with the Reverend Gene Szantyr officiating. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to MADD, www.madd.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019