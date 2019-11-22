Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
424 Coram Ave.
Shelton, CT
Nancy Elliott


1954 - 2019
Nancy Elliott Obituary
Nancy (Napolitano) Elliott
April 3, 1954
November 20, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy N. Elliott announces her passing after a courageous 7 year battle with Alzheimer's disease, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 65 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Nancy on Monday, November 25, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton, CT with Father Michael F. Dogali officiating. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, November 24, from 1:00–5:00 p.m. at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the , South Central Regional Office, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT, 06518. Donations can also be made online at www.act.alz.org For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 23, 2019
