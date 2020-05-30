Nancy F. Persichilli, longtime resident of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully Thursday morning May 28th, 2020. She was 93 years old.Born in Patrica, Italy, she was the daughter of Aurelio and Stefanina Ferrari.Nancy attended the School of Hard Knocks.Known by many names, among them Annunciata and Stellia, Nancy immigrated to the US at the age of eight years old. Being a child of the Great Depression, she ended her education after the eighth grade to go to work to help out with her family's finances.She worked many jobs. Among them, Decca Records and Sikorsky Aircraft, where for many years she would walk part of her way home after working until midnight. She retired from Sikorsky at the age of 66.After retirement, Nancy volunteered at numerous organizations, including Legions of Mary, Saint Theresa's Church, Trumbull Senior Center, Mayfair Healthcare, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and the Italian American Social Club in Palm Coast, Florida. She continued her volunteer work until she was 90 years old.Although only living in Italy for the first eight years of her life, she held a special place in her heart for her native country and would spend her vacations at her mother's home in Patrica, which has been in her family's possession for generations.Notwithstanding all of the above, her heart belonged mainly to her family. Her parents, her siblings, her husband, who she held in her arms on his deathbed, and her four children to whom she constantly emphasized the importance of a good education, and a good work ethic, and for whom she worked tirelessly to ensure that they would have a better life than her.Our family would like to send out a heart-filled thanks to all the people who cared for her and treated her with great respect over the last few years. Your kindness will not be forgotten.Nancy is survived by her brother, Frank Ferrari, Sr., her four children: Mary Fedanick, Robert R. Persichilli, Angela Wargo, Chris Persichilli and their spouses: Frank Fedanick, Bill Wargo, and Heather Persichilli. Eight grandchildren: Robert E. Persichilli, Tiffany Pena, Bill Wargo, Jr., Michael Wargo, Victoria Distasio, Dominic Persichilli, Jeremy Persichilli, Abigail Licata and their spouses: Brenda Bianchi, Fernando Pena, Kristen Wargo, Lisa Wargo and Keith Distasio. Four great grandchildren: Gabriella Pena, Ashely and Ryan Wargo and Lucas Distasio. Also numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who she loved deeply.She was predeceased by her long and devoted husband Ermete Persichilli, her parents Aurelio and Stefanina Ferrari, her brothers John and Angelo Ferrari and her three sisters Leonelda, Tilda and Wilma Ferrari.Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, June 1st, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, Connecticut 06468.Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 11-11:30 am at Spadaccino's with interment immediately to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave. Stratford, CT.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation (in the form of a check if possible) to Saint Theresa's Church, which we will use to purchase a plaque in Nancy's honor.To quote one of our mother's favorite lines: "God bless you."