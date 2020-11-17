Nancy Warburton Hess

Nancy Warburton Hess, a longtime resident of Westport and Southport, most recently of Tuxedo Park, New York, died October 26, 2020.

She was born on October 7, 1933 in Fall River, MA, the daughter of Delbert and Madelyn Warburton. She graduated from Case High School in Swansea, MA and from Simmons College in Boston, MA with a degree in Library Science.

In 1969 Nancy moved to Westport and in 1981 she relocated to Southport, CT with her husband, artist Lowell Hess. She was involved in the Westport community through her employment at the Bedford Junior High School library and the Westport YMCA. She enjoyed playing folk songs on her guitar and she played in the hand bell choir at Southport Congregational Church for many years.

Nancy was a three-sport high school hall of fame athlete, and she stayed active throughout her 87 years. She particularly loved tennis and paddle tennis and continued playing paddle well into her 70's. Nancy relished walking at Sherwood Island and she excelled at growing spectacular gardens. Her sharp sense of humor, generosity and unwavering optimism were lifelong traits and she had friends from all walks of life.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sue Boorman of Niwot, Colorado, Pat Hadler (Tom) of Allendale, New Jersey, Pamela Boorman of Tuxedo Park, New York, sisters Diana Grady, Ruth Sudenfield, brother Leonard Warburton and her beloved grandchildren Cynthia, Justin, Christopher and Amadou. She was predeceased by her husband Lowell Hess.

A private memorial service in her honor will be scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store