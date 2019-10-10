Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church Congregational
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Nancy Lee Ziobro

Nancy Lee Ziobro Obituary
Nancy Lee Ziobro
Nancy Lee Ziobro, age 88, wife of the late John Ziobro, Sr., died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Fairfield, she was a retired LPN, having enjoyed her work at Cambridge Manor and The Carolton. She was also predeceased by siblings, Sissy, Marie, Betty, Al, Fred and Bob. Survivors include her brother Bruce Meeker and his wife Nancy; her children, Jay and his wife Vivienne, Mark and his wife Claudia, and Cindy; her grandchildren, John and his wife Tina, Vivienne and her husband Benny, Cory, and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Madison, Mykayla, Aniyah, Mia, Lucius and Logan; and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday at 10:15 a.m. from the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road and at 11 a.m. in First Church Congregational in Fairfield. Burial will be private. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 11, 2019
