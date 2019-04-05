Nancy Lyn Peters Saad

Nancy Lyn Peters Saad, age 57, beloved wife of Michael G. Saad of Trumbull, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. In addition to her devoted husband Michael of 32 years, two cherished children, Julian Michael (27) and Dana Lyn (24) and her fiancé, Robert Errichetti, all of Trumbull, Nancy is survived by Donna M. Peters (mother) of Bridgeport, Suzanne E. Peters (sister) of Derby, and Beverly Lavin (cousin) of Shelton. Born in Bridgeport, on June 16, 1961, Nancy was a daughter of Donna M. Peters and sister of Suzanne Peters. A native of Bridgeport, Nancy attended Bryant School, St. Raphael's Parochial School, and attended Notre Dame Catholic High School (1979) where she was to meet her future husband, best friend and father of two children, Michael. Throughout her youth, Nancy was a cheerleader, softball player, and skilled/competitive racquetball player. Nancy graduated from Fones School of Dental Hygiene at The University of Bridgeport in (1981) and enjoyed a 35-year career making people smile and keeping people healthy. Before her retirement two years ago, Nancy exuded comfort, confidence and compassion to all of her patients. Nancy never failed to make her patients feel safe, secure, and important. To know Nancy Saad was to know how deep family love could be. She was a loving, nurturing, and compassionate mother to Julian and Dana, who were her pride and joy. Her family was her world. Her home was her sanctuary. Her backyard parties, whether for family, friends, or athletes were legendary. Nancy celebrated everybody and everything. Her love and adoration were demonstrated beyond family to those who were near and dear to her. Family and communities, such as, Fordham, NC State, THS, and Spirit Cheer were among just a few of the many who she passionately celebrated. Her vitality in life and sense of humor were contagious, illuminated by her inviting and vibrant smile, and evidenced by her famous beautiful "cheek dimple". She was equally sincere about the importance of kindness, peace, and strength. Nancy was especially concerned for those less fortunate, and those for whom she cared so deeply. In additon, Nancy gave conscience to issues with respect to her own health and the health of the planet. In recent years, Nancy became increasingly attentive to life practices that helped her enhance her healing and helped her to cope with her illness. Nancy exuded compassion and positivity throughout her yoga, Qigong and meditation practices. Honestly, wherever Nancy went she collected friends, competitors, healers, friends-who-became family, and a community who all felt that they had a special place in her heart. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, on Monday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Sport Hill Farm, for families impacted by cancer.