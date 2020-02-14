|
|
Nancy P. Bartnett
Nancy Pauline Bartnett, 88, of Madison, CT, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. Born on March 26, 1931, in Guilford, CT, Nancy's heritage is deeply rooted in Clinton, CT where her father and mother, Emil and Ann Herrmann, raised her. Nancy's father was the local barber and would often exchange a haircut for a "bushel of lobsters", which instilled her love of seafood and New England culture early on in her childhood. A 1949 graduate of the Morgan High School in Clinton, CT, and a 1951 graduate of the Meriden School of Nursing. She continued her studies at Yale University specializing in Surgical Nursing as she was fascinated by surgery and the ability to "fix patients". She resumed this lifelong passion after becoming a mother and homemaker by volunteering at local hospitals and working part-time as a school nurse. She was an avid fan of baking, creating knitting circles for her friends, and volunteering for Welcome Wagons in the various neighborhoods she lived in. She was also always actively involved in her local church activities. Nancy joins her loving husband of 59 years, Raymond Dards, and beloved son, Perry Gordon Bartnett in heaven. Nancy is survived by her adoring daughter Pamela Beaudoin and her husband Mark of Westport, CT, daughter Michele Woodford and her husband Colin of San Anselmo, CA, and her son Michael Bartnett and his wife Katie of Carlsbad, CA. Nancy is also survived by her devoted cousins Ann and Gaetano Amato, along with Karen Perry and Judy Kulish. She is humorously remembered by her grandchildren, Michael and Ryan Bartnett, Nigel and Noel Woodford, Matthew, Christopher, and Alex Bartnett, Mark, Michele, and Michael Beaudoin, and Mollie Mazzarella.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church of Visitation, 54 Grove Street, Clinton, CT 06413 with burial following at Indian River Cemetery. Family and friends may visit the St. Mary's Church of Visitation Hall before mass from 10:00-10:45 a.m. for final prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Care in Wilton, CT (https://thecircleofcare.org/), which supports families of children with cancer.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 15, 2020