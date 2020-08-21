Nancy M. Pinto
Nancy M. Pinto, age 80, peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born in St. Paul, MN on December 14, 1939, daughter of the late Alfred and Hazel Altendorfer. She was the owner of Pinto Bail Bonds for over 20 years until her retirement in 2015. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their sporting events and recitals. Nancy was a board member of both Catholic Family Services and Birmingham Group Health Services in Ansonia. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, Joseph F. Pinto III (Jessica) of Ansonia, four loving daughters, Robin M. Andrews (Scott) of Freeport, ME, Theresa S. Ginnetti (Thomas) of Tarpon Springs, FL, Nancy Jo Smith (Jeffrey) of Monroe and Michelle A. Evans (Richard) of Seymour, grandchildren, Leonard Greene Jr. (Victoria), Alycia Feeney (James), Jason Andrews, Christopher Smith (fiancé, Megan O'Reilly), Jillian and Sarah Ginnetti, Victoria LaRovera and Julia and Matthew Pinto, great-granddaughters, Jillian and Madison Greene and Erin and Autumn Feeney, a brother, Alfred W. Altendorfer (Dorothy) of Hastings, MN, best friend, Adelgard "Snookie" Maslar of Naugatuck and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband and friend, Joseph Pinto Jr., brothers, Richard, Kermit and Mark Altendorfer and sisters, Patricia Schreiber and Sharon Lee King. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to Nancy's caregivers, Denese Dempster, Nickeshia Montaque, Julie Fitzpatrick and Jeannine Blue. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. On Friday, all are invited to attend her funeral at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 61 N. Cliff Street in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services, 435 East Main Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. To sign Nancy's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
