Nancy Ruben
Nancy Ruben was born on July 12th, 1950 and was raised in West Hartford, Connecticut. She passed away on August 24th, 2020 after a long and courageous fight against Ovarian Cancer. She graduated from Conard High School and Chamberlayne College where she studied business. After her marriage to Matthew Ruben in 1975, she moved to New York City and then to Fairfield, Connecticut to raise her children. Nancy was incredible, brave, elegant and smart. She worked as an accountant and office manager for the business that she and her husband built. She enjoyed bowling in her earlier life and later played tennis for many years. She owned a house in Saco, Maine in Kinney Shores and this was really her happy place where she could relax and live her best life. She loved the beach! Her friends and family spent many incredible summers visiting her cottage in Maine and enjoying it with her. She liked to ski with her family and spent many winters skiing the mountains in Utah, Colorado and Vermont. Nancy was passionate about traveling and there were very few places that she did not visit. Some of her favorite travels were to Africa, France, Italy and Chile. She appreciated exceptional food and was always trying new cuisines. She especially savored eating lobstahs and steamahs in Maine on the porch. She was devoted to taking care of others and volunteered for many years at Hadassah, the American Red Cross and the Norwalk Hospital. Nancy was hilarious, happy-go-lucky, fun to be around, beautiful, strong and because of these amazing qualities she had so many friends who adored her. Spending time with her family was always a priority as she hosted countless Thanksgiving dinners and Passover Seders and recently she couldn't get enough time with her grandchildren and children. She was so proud of them and they of her.
Living in her memory is her mother, Elaine Rudnick, her son Jonathan (Helen Chin-Ruben), her daughter Emily (Brian Bishop); her beautiful grandchildren Addison, Paxton, Maxwell and Theodore; former husband Matthew Ruben, her sister Diane (Thomas Tuft); her brother John Rudnick; her many nieces and nephews; her grandnieces and grandnephews and her partner, Robert Schaefer, who has given her so much love and support in these last years. Nancy was predeceased by her father Myer Rudnick and father-in-law and mother in law Max & Gladys Ruben.
Nancy always said she lived a good life and had no regrets.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Connecticut Hospice in Branford
) who took great care of Nancy in her final days.www.leopgallagherstamford.com