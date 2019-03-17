Nancy S. Watson

Warren, Maine: Nancy Watson, formerly of Fairfield, left this life peacefully on March 10, 2019, with family by her side.

Born on June 3, 1941 in Rockland, Maine, daughter of Walter and Irene Starrett, she attended Warren High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maine in Orono and was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, Gamma Chapter. She later earned a Master's Degree from the University of Bridgeport. Nancy was an educator and served as a classroom teacher, mentor, and teacher trainer. A majority of her career was spent in the Fairfield, CT, school system. Her passion for education extended to the arts, and she served as media director for the Museum of Arts, Science and Industry in Bridgeport, was a member of the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland, ME and the Portland Museum of Art. Nancy rarely moved without a camera by her side. An avid photographer, she photographed people and scenes in India, Afghanistan, Iran, Morocco, China and Canada, as well as her beloved State of Maine. After leaving Fairfield, Nancy returned to her hometown in Maine where she was elected to the her local Board of Education. Survivors include her son, Thomas Watson and fiancé Kimberly Sanders of Warren, her sister Jean Whelan of Wells, special friend Zach Wyllie as well as many loving cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held in the spring. Contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to: the , 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240 or , 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04070. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary