Nancy Simmonds
Nancy Anamasi Simmonds, age 75, beloved wife of Donald Simmonds, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on September 6, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Anthony Anamasi and Grace Marie Incerto Anamasi and was a longtime resident of Shelton. For many years Nancy was a secretary at the Bridgeport Airport before going to work with the State of Connecticut Department of Rehab Services at Valley Mental Health for over 15 years before her retirement. Family and friends knew her as a generous person who had a passion for cooking and enjoyed feeding everyone. She enjoyed trips to the casino and the last few winters she spent in Florida. She was a devoted wife a loving mother and grandmother and beloved sister. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her grand dog, Barkley. The family would like to acknowledge her neighbors, Eduardo and Delmino Rodrigues, Charlotte Parniawski and Vinny Adinolfi, who have been extraordinary to Nancy and her family. In addition to her beloved husband, Donald, of 51 years, family includes a loving daughter, Jennifer Bobok and her husband Thomas of Cheshire, Robert Bobok of Cheshire, a sister, Grace Hulford of Shelton, brothers, Carlo Anamasi and his wife Marie of Stratford, Anthony Anamasi of SC and Thomas Anamasi and his wife Joanne of AZ and two cherished grandchildren, Hayley Grace and Ryan Thomas as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Marie Cowell and Josephine Carlson.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, a funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Give Kids the World Village at give.gktw.org
or SPCA of CT, 359 Spring Hill Road, Monroe, CT 06468. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
