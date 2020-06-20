Nancy Sohon

Nancy Cotter Sohon
Nancy Cotter Sohon, devoted wife of 67 years to the late Julian A. Sohon Jr., passed away peacefully in her home from natural causes surrounded by her loving family on June 19, 2020.
Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael Sohon, of Monroe, Lisa Grauer and her husband Rick, of Fairfield, Sandy Shilling and her husband Warren, of Trumbull, Tucker Sohon, and his wife Jill, of Southington, Libby Nelson and her husband Brent, of San Francisco, CA, Carol Hayward and John Copley, of Orleans, MA, Martha Hellman and her husband Todd, of Fairfax, VA, Pat Tobin and her husband Tim, of Newton, MA; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished; many nieces and nephews. In her last remaining years, her family grew to include Lavern Chavez and Carmen Lopez, who together tenderly cared for "our Nanny". In addition to her beloved husband Julian, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Sallie Sohon, and two brothers, John and Thomas Cotter.
Nancy was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 11, 1928 to Judge D. Harold Cotter and Lillian Stumpf Cotter. She graduated from Grail Preparatory School in 1946 and earned a degree in Education from Wheelock College in 1950. Nancy was a teacher, a homemaker, and the owner of Connecticut Yankee Real Estate.
With Julian by her side, Nancy led a life devoted to her faith and family. Over the years, they shared a passion for gardening, birdwatching, following "the Girls" of UCONN basketball, and volunteering for several organizations. From wine and cheese to cheese-doodles and daiquiri's, from floating in the lake to shopping at Loehmans, from playing cards with friends to evenings out, she lived life with energy and joy. Most of all, Nancy embraced time spent sharing much love and laughter with her enormous family and many friends.
Private services will be held in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, Fairfield, with her burial to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Padua Fund For Outreach c/o St. Anthony Parish 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. For travel directions or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 20, 2020.