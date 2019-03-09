Nancy Elizabeth (Wittmer)

Staron

Jan 14, 1931 - Mar 6, 2019

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Nancy Elizabeth Wittmer Staron (NEWS) departed us at Bridgeport Hospital. She'll be greatly missed by her son, Michael. Nancy is also survived by her two granddaughters: Elizabeth Staron and her fiancée Nick of Lordship, CT as well as Amanda Susco and her husband Josh of Brookfield, CT. Nancy was also blessed with two home health care aids, Nicole and Rose who took such loving and dedicated care of her. Mom always wanted to have a daughter, she got two! Nicole and Rose filled that role so well. Mom would light up like a Christmas tree each day they came to care for her. A special thankyou to Nurse Jacki, Nurse Brenda and Dr. Choskey from Bridgeport Hospital Geriatric Unit for all their guidance and support, as well as to my special friends, Arlene, Sharon and Al who also guided and supported me as I cared for my mom. Nancy was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Emily Flohr, her husband of 56 years Edward J. Staron and her son Edward P. Staron. Nancy was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 14, 1931. She graduated from Central High School in 1949. She was a devoted daughter to her mom, wife to her husband and mother to her two sons, always placing the needs of others before her own. Growing up in the depression, Nancy knew what it was to have nothing. As Jesus fed the multitudes with a few loaves and fishes, she turned the buying power of a dime into a dollar. Mom was tight with the treasury, but generous to a fault with her time and talent. "Rest in Peace Mom." Friends are invited to attend her funeral service officiated by Reverend Jeff Lukens on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by meeting directly at the Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Lordship, CT. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with the family Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Lordship Community Church, 179 Prospect Drive, Lordship, CT. For additional information or to share remembrances and condolences, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary