Nancy Townsend
Nancy A. Townsend
Nancy Anne Townsend, age 88, of Bridgeport, loving daughter of the late Charles and Lillie Sigrid Townsend passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Nancy was born in Bridgeport, CT. on September 7, 1932. In abiding with her wishes, a private burial took place on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport where she was laid to rest next to her parents. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. commercehillfh.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
