Nancy A. Townsend
Nancy Anne Townsend, age 88, of Bridgeport, loving daughter of the late Charles and Lillie Sigrid Townsend passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Nancy was born in Bridgeport, CT. on September 7, 1932. In abiding with her wishes, a private burial took place on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport where she was laid to rest next to her parents.