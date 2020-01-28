Connecticut Post Obituaries
Nancy Valentine


1933 - 2020
Nancy Valentine Obituary
Nancy U. Valentine
Nancy U. Valentine, age 86, of Naples, FL and Milford, beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Valentine, Jr. entered peaceful rest on Jan. 24, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1933 in Ridgefield to the Late Edward and Vera (Reeves) Unwin. Mrs. Valentine worked at Milford Hospital and Michael Gavin Physical Therapy for many years. After moving to Naples 28 years ago, she worked at the Naples Chamber of Commerce and volunteered at the North Collier Hospital. Mrs. Valentine is survived by her devoted children, Glenn (Wendy), Tom (Lena) and Judi Shackett (Gary) all of Milford, and daughter-in-law, Nanci Valentine, grandchildren, Casey and Abby Shackett, Joshua and Ariella Valentine, Luke Valentine (Marie), Katie Vaheb (Neema), Jennifer Kropitis (John) and Jeffery Valentine (Jessica). She also leaves great-grandchildren, Aria, Kamran, Jack and Benjamin and her brother, Fred Unwin. Her son, Jeffery Valentine, her sister, Ruth Gray and brother, Bob Unwin predeceased her. Services will be held in private. Donations may be made in her memory to or to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 2, 2020
