Nancy (Pagliuco) Vernoci
Nancy (Pagliuco) Vernoci, born October 26, 1930, to Nancy and Luigi Pagliuco passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Nancy joins her beloved husband, Andrew, and her nine brothers and sisters in heaven. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her God children, Louis Pagliuco, Janine Malaterra (Frank), Andrea Bouchard (Mark), her nephew John Zadravecz (Vickie), sister-in-law, Carole Pagliuco, and sister-in-law, Anne Fiyalka, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Nancy grew up in Fairfield and, other than two short moves to Arizona, lived here all her life. She worked at the landmark Kuhn's Corner for many years and enjoyed the camaraderie of the many friends she made there. However, most of all, she loved spending time with those closest to her. She enjoyed travel with her husband, Andrew, and Aruba became their favorite place which they visited quite often. She loved her coffee and cake every day at 2:00 when she was joined by her sisters and brothers and a niece or nephew who always knew they would be welcomed to stop by and chat for a while - some days you would be treated to fried dough! Nancy and Andrew's favorite night of the year was New Year's Eve. Their New Year's Eve party would begin at midnight and last well into the morning. A feast was set for their many family members who would stop to wish them a happy year ahead. Nancy was a quiet woman who loved God and with her strong faith, she was excited to see her family in heaven. Her love and companionship will be truly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the fall to celebrate her wonderful life. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Nancy's close family members would like to thank those who went out of their way to take care of Nancy as well as the kind doctors and nurses at Bridgeport Hospital. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com