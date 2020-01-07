|
|
Natalie Banister Green
Natalie Banister Green, age 86, of Trumbull, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 in St. Joseph's Center. Natalie was born in Jacksonville, MD, and has been a Trumbull resident for over fifty years. She retired as manager for First Student Bus Company. Natalie was predeceased by her husband Leroy Allen Green, daughter Linda L. Munson, and brother Thomas N. Banister, and is survived by three sons Gary L., Leroy A., and David A. Green, daughter Karen N. Carofano, fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother Elwood H. Banister, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m., in Christ Church Tashua, with the Rev. Jane Jeuland, officiating. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden. There will be no prior calling hours. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory to Christ Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Avenue, Trumbull, CT 06611. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020