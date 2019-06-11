Natalie "Lee" Palmieri

Petrocelli

"Loving wife, mother & grandmother"

Natalie "Lee" (Burgess) Palmieri Petrocelli, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Edward J. Petrocelli for 20 years.

Lee was born on January 23, 1957 in Bridgeport, CT, a daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Kondrasky) Burgess. She was a graduate of Bridgeport Central High School and worked at Waterbury Hospital for 33 years until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening and took a lot of pride in her picture-perfect yard. She was a phenomenal cook and an even better baker. Most of all, Lee loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren by the pool.

Besides her husband Eddie, Lee leaves behind her children to cherish her memory, Christina "Chrissy" Leahy and her husband, Jason, of Naugatuck, Thomas "TJ" Palmieri and his wife, Jennifer of Naugatuck, Christopher Dimetro and his wife, Megan of Clinton. Lee's grandchildren, Aidan and Brady Leahy, Milana and Marciano Palmieri, and Mia Dimetro will dearly miss their beloved "Nonnie". She also leaves behind her step-children, Edward Jr., Christian, Ben and Tara Petrocelli. She will be deeply missed by her special dog, Sophie who never left her side. Lee was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Guerrera.

The family would like to send a sincere thank you to Dr. Kurt Sabbath, Karen Hammond and all of the staff at the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center. Especially Marlene, with whom she bonded with and loved from the beginning of her courageous battle. All of you made her time there more tolerable because of your support, kindness, and pep talks.

Arrangements: Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lee's name may be made to:

Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708.