Natalie C. "Nancy" Wintter

Natalie C. "Nancy" Wintter, 93, of Southport, CT and Venice, FL passed away peacefully November 27, 2018 in Kennebunk, Maine.

She was the beloved wife of the late Commander William A. Wintter (USN). Born in Newport, RI to the late Captain Alverdo Corwin (USN) and Natalie Newman Corwin. She was raised in Holland, China, and the Philippine Islands before returning to her family's home in Fairfield, CT.

Nancy was a 1943 graduate of Abbott Academy in Andover, MA and attended Connecticut College. Married in 1947, she and Bill eventually settled in Easton, CT. Nancy loved her community and always gave of her time. She was a member of the Easton Garden Club, Junior League of Fairfield County, the Bridgeport Ladies Charitable Society, the Congregational Church of Easton, the Plantation Golf and Country Club of Venice, and a lifelong member of Brooklawn Country Club.

Nancy loved tennis, gardening, and travelling. She and Bill were avid boaters and travelled the world extensively.

Survivors include, her son Frederick Wintter (Ethel) of Fairbanks, Alaska and her daughter Carolyn Corrao (James) of Kennebunk, Maine. Six grandchildren, Thor Wintter, Brent Wintter and his partner Nelowa Nusunginya and Britanny Wintter, all of Alaska, Alexander Wintter (Cassandra) of Washington, Jesse Corrao of Maine, and Dylan Corrao of Boston, Massachusetts. Six great-grandchildren, Haylei, Matthew, Kaianna, Cheyne, Scarlet, and Averick. She was predeceased by her brothers H. Hobart Corwin, Alverdo Corwin, and her sister Carolyn Corwin Chamberlain. Her many nieces and nephews loved her and will miss her.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Nancy's life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Easton Congregational Church. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Road Easton, CT 06612. Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2019