Natalino "Nick" Faustine
Natalino "Nick" Faustine, age 98, a longtime resident of the Lordship section of Stratford passed on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Ludlowe Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Rose Osso Faustine. Born in Ripi, Province of Frosinone, Italy on December 25, 1921, he was a son of the late Pietro and Assunta Recine Faustine. Nick proudly served his country in the United States Navy, "Seabees" during World War II. Before his retirement he was one of the early partner/owners of Ann's Newfield Bakery of Bridgeport. He was a member of the Bridgeport Old Timers Assoc., the Friendship Club of St. Andrew Church and a past member of the American Legion. Nick had an outgoing personality and quickly became a friend to all who met him. He is remembered for his devotion to his family, his quick smile, and long swims at his beloved beach. He never missed a Yankee's game or a chance to sing one of his favorite tunes. While many people would not be happy with a Christmas birthday, he truly considered himself to be Santa Claus. Survivors include his daughter, Jomarie Faustine Cesario of Stratford, a sister, Mary Banas of Trumbull, granddaughter, Natalie Marie Faustine of Kennesaw, GA and grandson, Andrew Amorin of Ansonia, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his beloved wife Rose, he was predeceased by his son, Peter M. Faustine and brothers, Peter and John Faustine. His family would like to thank the many friends he made while residing at 2400 North Avenue, especially his dedicated friend, Balthazar "Lefty" Lara and his devoted and fun-loving caretaker, Barbara Hendricks. We are thankful for the staff at 2400 as well as the dedicated and compassionate caregivers, staff and friends he made during his time at Ludlowe. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
Due to the restrictions regarding social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit www. abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020