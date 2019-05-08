Nathan Barsky

Nathan Barsky, age 89 of Stratford, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport after a long illness. Mr. Barsky was born in Bronx, NY, a son of the late Rubin and Jennie Barsky, and was a proud Veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the United States Navy.

Mr. Barsky is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Barsky, his devoted children, Sara Seaburg and her husband Kyle, Sean Barsky and his wife Jennifer, and by his adored grandchildren, Jeffrey Ryalls, Lyndsie Ryalls, Eric Ryalls, Braydon Seaburg and Logan Seaburg. Mr. Barsky was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Ryalls, and by his siblings, William Barsky, Paul Barsky, Mildred Greenberg and Gertrude Kelly.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe.

Shiva will be observed at the Seaburg residence on Saturday evening in Stratford. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel or to the Men's Club at the Baldwin Center of Stratford. Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary