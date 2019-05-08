Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Barsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Barsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nathan Barsky Obituary
Nathan Barsky
Nathan Barsky, age 89 of Stratford, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport after a long illness. Mr. Barsky was born in Bronx, NY, a son of the late Rubin and Jennie Barsky, and was a proud Veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the United States Navy.
Mr. Barsky is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Barsky, his devoted children, Sara Seaburg and her husband Kyle, Sean Barsky and his wife Jennifer, and by his adored grandchildren, Jeffrey Ryalls, Lyndsie Ryalls, Eric Ryalls, Braydon Seaburg and Logan Seaburg. Mr. Barsky was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Ryalls, and by his siblings, William Barsky, Paul Barsky, Mildred Greenberg and Gertrude Kelly.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe.
Shiva will be observed at the Seaburg residence on Saturday evening in Stratford. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel or to the Men's Club at the Baldwin Center of Stratford.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now