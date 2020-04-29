|
Nathaniel Wolf Plotkin
Nathaniel Wolf Plotkin passed away at Cambridge Manor nursing home in Fairfield, CT on April 26th from natural causes. Nathaniel was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 22, 1935 to Louis and Mae (Hollander) Plotkin and had a sister, Doris Eisenberg whom he adored. Nathaniel was raised in Bridgeport and graduated from Bassick High School in 1951. He went on to Tulane University in New Orleans (Class of 1956) and became a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, where he made lifelong friends. He held an affinity for New Orleans and jazz throughout his life. After graduating from the University of Connecticut, School of Law Nat married Martha Wittenberg of Fairflield, CT, where they raised three children. In his early career Nathaniel was the aide to Mayor Hugh Curran and during that time represented Bridgeport at the Chicago Democratic Convention in 1968 where he was a witness to the Chicago riots. This had a profound impact on him and galvanized his commitment to social and civil rights. Nathaniel founded the law firm Plotkin, Mcloughlin and Milwe in Bridgeport, practicing law in the city he loved for over 50 years. Nat remained prominent in Bridgeport and local politics all his life and was a longtime member of the Greater Bridgeport Bar Association. Nat was dedicated to his city and committed to the ongoing activities and redevelopment of "The City of Dreams" including ABCD Inc., Hall Neighborhood House, and Friends of Seaside Park. Nat was a generous friend and especially loved the important things in life including his family, his cats, the law, politics, poetry, music, books, cars, travel and dining. Nat is survived by his wife, Tatyana Stepanova (Bridgeport, CT) whom he loved dearly, his three best friends of over 70 years Bobby Schneider (Fairfield, CT), Howard Berg (NYC), and Helmut Weischel as well as his children Nan Hagen (Hawkinsville, GA), Laurence Plotkin (Fort Lauderdale, FL), William A. Plotkin (Bridgeport, CT) and grandson William M. Plotkin (Bridgeport, CT). He is also survived by Martha Wittenberg who remained family always. The Abraham L. Green Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Although services will be private, to send his family a note of condolence or to share a memory, please visit his tribute page www.greensfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020