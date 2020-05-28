Neelam Ruchandani
Neelam Ruchandani, age 77, of Shelton, joined her daughter, Rakhi Ruchandani, in heaven on Monday, May 25th, 2020. She was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. Neelam's passions in life were caring for her family, cooking, and doting on her grandson. She was mom to almost everyone who knew her. Her warmth, compassion and caring were obvious from the first moment of meeting her. She is survived by her husband, Parshotam Ruchandani, her daughter, Nandita Ruchandani, her son, Rajesh Ruchandani and his wife, Gitanjali Ruchandani, and her adored grandson, Avi Ruchandani. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to IR2L (I Refuse to Lose) a charity helping those fighting cancer to take back control over their lives. www.ir2l.org Due to the current health pandemic, Neelam's funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Condolences can be left online for her family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2020.