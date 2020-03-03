|
Neil Charles Ortoli
Neil Charles Ortoli, age 79, of Shelton entered into rest on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 57 years to Dorothy (Malerba) Ortoli. Neil was born in New Haven, on October 22, 1940 son of the late A. Charles and Margaret (Ferri) Ortoli and was a Stratford resident before moving to Shelton 15 years ago. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Neil was an Independent Insurance Agent for many years before becoming an agent for the Barnum Financial Group for the last ten years of his career. Neil was a member of the Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council 13935. He was an avid cribbage player, racquetball enthusiast and loved traveling with his wife. Neil was a supporter of the . Most of all he loved spending time with his family and especially following his grandchildren's sporting events. He is the beloved father of Jeanne (John) Farrell, Jacqueline (Todd) Orner, Daniel (Susan) Ortoli and James Ortoli, loving grandfather of Stacey (Jon) Bozzuto, Stephanie (Stefan) Kim, John (Sarah) Farrell, James Farrell, Max (fiancee Justine Giorgi) Orner, Samantha Orner, Joseph (fiancee Katie Bernatchez), Michael, Jillian, Faith and Jamie Ortoli. Neil is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Anna Marie Seraffino. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Saturday, friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. His burial with military honors will follow at Putney Cemetery, Stratford. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to , or , . Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 4, 2020