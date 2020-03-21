|
|
Neil E. Przybylinski
Neil Edward Przybylinski, age 69, of Bridgeport, passed away March 19, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Przybylinski was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Neil Przybylinski and Jean Hardt. He was a retired dialysis technician. He proudly served as a hospital corpsman in the United States Navy. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Ann (Oswiecimski); four devoted children, sons Christopher and his wife Nilsa, Benjamin, Gregory and his wife Kimberly, and daughter Elizabeth Przybylinski; two brothers, Richard and his wife Patti, and Stanley and his wife Sue; his sister Jeanne Layhee; two cherished grandchildren Kaleb and Rebekah, and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to recent health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital Closer to Free fund. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020