|
|
Neil Sherman
Neil Frank Sherman, age 67 of Stratford, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Sherman was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Martin Prizant and Ruth Sherman. Neil is survived by his beloved wife Marianna Vieira, his devoted son Benjamin Vieira-Sherman and his wife Renee Vieira, his dear sister Laura Worchell, and his cherished nephew Logan Worchell. He was predeceased by his adoptive father Perry Sherman and brother-in-law Larry Worchell. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (TODAY) at 11:00 a.m. directly at Adath Israel Cemetery, 1400 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, a tree may be planted in Israel in Neil's memory by visiting www.jnf.org. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020