Nelda R. Hull
Nelda R. (Wilson) Hull passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 ten days after her 100th birthday.
She was the daughter of the late Luther and Ellen (Wattenbarger) Wilson. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her children Phyllis and Harold of Fairfield, David and his wife Carol of Charlotte, NC and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Henry, her daughter Louise and brothers James G. Wilson and Isaac L. Wilson.
Born in Tennessee she moved to Fairfield in 1943 where she met the love of her life. She worked at Dictaphone until she left to raise her family. She was a member of Women's Fellowship of First Church Congregational, Fairfield. She was a talented seamstress, cook and baker who specialized in desserts.
A graveside service will be on Monday July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, 1530 Bronson Road, Fairfield, CT.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Silver Lake Scholarship Fund, c/o First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824, or a charity of one's choice
