Nellie Michalek
Nellie Michalek, age 98, wife of the late Joseph S. Michalek and lifelong Southport resident, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughters, Diane Soreca and Michele Poirier; grandchildren, Sarah Glenn, David D. Glenn, Chanel Noblin, Brittney E. Noblin, Joseph Michalek and Christopher Michalek; great-grandchildren. Ceceilia Weller and Olivia Glenn, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband Joe, she was also predeceased by her son Joseph S. Michalek, Jr. The family will receive visitors on Thursday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 in the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2019