Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oak Lawn Cemetery
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Nellie Michalek Obituary
Nellie Michalek
Nellie Michalek, age 98, wife of the late Joseph S. Michalek and lifelong Southport resident, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughters, Diane Soreca and Michele Poirier; grandchildren, Sarah Glenn, David D. Glenn, Chanel Noblin, Brittney E. Noblin, Joseph Michalek and Christopher Michalek; great-grandchildren. Ceceilia Weller and Olivia Glenn, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband Joe, she was also predeceased by her son Joseph S. Michalek, Jr. The family will receive visitors on Thursday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 in the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2019
