Nicholas "Nick" J. Carriero

Nicholas "Nick" James Carriero, age 26, of Trumbull, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital. Nick was born in Bridgeport on April 9, 1992.

Nick attended schools in Milford, graduating from Foran H.S. in 2010. Nick worked various jobs such as Pace in Stratford, Parklane Deli for many years, and Michael Anthony's Pizza in Milford.

Nick was a member of the Golden Hill United Methodist Church where he participated in weekend no eating for world hunger and volunteered for a week working in the Appalachian Mountains with his youth group.

Nick enjoyed camping with his family in his earlier years with that wonderful personality that lit up a room no matter where he was. He was always making new friends with ease no matter where he was. Nick would go out on his bike for 10 minutes and come back saying, "Mom, these are 4 friends I made."

Nick is survived by his loving parents, James and Cynthia (Lutson) Carriero, of Trumbull; his older brother, Matt Carriero, of Newtown; his uncle, Michael Carriero, of Stratford; and his aunt Susan Brown, of Stratford.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Golden Hill United Methodist Church, 210 Elm Street, Bridgeport. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home. Friends may also contribute to a in Nick's memory.