|
|
Nicholas DeSabella
Nicholas DeSabella, age 77 of Stratford, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was widowed by his cherished wife, Linda (Fitch) DeSabella. He was born in Freeland, PA to the late Joseph and Lucy DerLitz on February 4, 1942.
Nicholas moved to Bridgeport in his youth and upon graduating Bassick H.S. he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He then worked for Southern Connecticut Gas until his retirement. Nicholas was a member of Port 5 and he was a proud Yankees and Giants fan.
Nicholas is survived by his children, Christine DeSabella, Nicholas DeSabella, and Catherine Geriak, all of Stratford; his beloved grandchildren, Gabriella, Daniel, and Andrew; his brother, Joseph DeSabella, of Fairfield, and his sister, Theresa (Mike) Palmieri, of Stratford; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his companion, Khloe the puggle.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, with a funeral service officiated by Monsignor Ryan starting at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the Pistey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicholas' memory to Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT 06614.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019